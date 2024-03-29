East Strand beach being monitored after slurry is washed up on the shore

Causeway Coast and Glens Council staff are continuing to monitor Portrush’s East Strand after slurry washed up on the beach.
The slurry first appeared on the popular beach on Wednesday, March 27.

In a statement released on Friday, March 29, Council said: “Council was advised by DAERA Marine & Fishery Division of a report of slurry being washed onto East Strand, Portrush from a culvert on Wednesday night.

"As a precautionary response, Council staff have erected signage at the site to advise against bathing and engaged directly with local water users.

"DAERA are taking water samples to check bathing water quality. This advice will be updated on Friday, 29 March - Council will await the outcome and respond accordingly.

"Whilst there was no visual presence at East Strand this morning, staff from Council and DAERA will continue to monitor the site.”

Popular with swimmers, local bathers took the precaution of staying out of the water this week.

