East Strand beach now declared safe for bathing after slurry was washed up
East Strand Beach, Portrush, is safe for bathing following confirmation from DAERA that the water sample results are within acceptable limits for bathing waters.
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has removed signage advising against bathing in the area.
On Wednesday night, Council was advised by DAERA Marine Fishery Division of a report of slurry being washed onto the site from a culvert.
As a precautionary response, Council staff erected signage at the site to advise against bathing and engaged directly with local water users.