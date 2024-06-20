Volunteers removed accumulated rubbish, weeds, and debris from the area between the footpath, shopfronts, and residential properties on May 29, collecting enough debris to fill 62 bags over three hours.

The event complemented local activities, including litter collection, road signage clean-up, graffiti removal, and local business investment in new planters and window boxes.

Catherine Todd from the Caterpillar Larne facility, who organised the community clean-up, said, “We were delighted to have the opportunity to participate and positively contribute to the local community. We had an excellent group of volunteers who rolled up their sleeves and worked hard to clean curbs, clear debris, and remove weeds.”

Resident and founder of Eco Rangers NI, Abe Agnew previously entered Larne into the ‘Best Kept Town’ category of the Best Kept Awards 2024 and recognises that community and business support are key to Larne’s success.

In February, numerous Larne-based stakeholders attended the Best Kept Town soft launch in the town hall. The launch involved discussions about ‘hot spot’ areas for littering, dog fouling, neglect, and general disrepair.

Best Kept Town judges will visit Larne in July and August to assess the town on the following criteria:

- Absence of litter and fly posters;

- Absence of graffiti;

- Decorative and repair order of private and commercial buildings/premises and absence of derelict buildings;

- General appearance of approach roads: verges, main roads, and public and open spaces e.g., parks, playing fields, etc;

- Tidiness of private gardens and associated frontages;

- Condition of street fixtures, furniture, and public facilities (e.g., road signs, lighting, seating, toilets);

- Quality condition and placing of advertising;

- Evidence of business and general community participation in the overall appearance of the locality.

Following the Caterpillar deep cleanse event, Abe Agnew said: “A great morning with Caterpillar volunteers. The staff are a real credit to the company.”

Abe has worked to organise community clean-up events across Larne with assistance from Eco Rangers NI. They recently hosted a significant clean-up of the A8 road into the town and plan to clean up all arterial routes before the judging period begins in July.

If you’d like to get involved or plan to hold a community clean-up of your own, contact Abe Agnew at [email protected]

1 . Community clean-up A group of volunteers from the Caterpillar Larne facility, Eco Rangers NI and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council officers participated in a community clean-up of Old Glenarm Road in preparation for the Best Kept Awards NI 2024.Photo: Eco Rangers

2 . Community clean-up Volunteers at the community clean-up.Photo: Eco Rangers

3 . Community clean-up Volunteers removed accumulated rubbish, weeds, and debris from the area between the footpath, shopfronts, and residential properties.Photo: Eco Rangers

4 . Community clean-up Volunteers from the Caterpillar Larne facility, Eco Rangers NI and council officers took part.Photo: Eco Rangers