Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
41 minutes ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 hour ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
1 hour ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
3 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
4 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
'#littleheroes' helping to keep their village clean'#littleheroes' helping to keep their village clean
'#littleheroes' helping to keep their village clean

Eight photos of tidy-up volunteers showing their ‘love’ for Cairncastle

Cairncastle Community Association has thanked keen volunteers who took part in a village and garden tidy up.

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Apr 2023, 14:45 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 14:45 BST

Attracting participants young and old, the aim of initiative was to bring about a cleaner, connected and safer rural community in which to live.

Siobhan Mulvenna, chairperson of Cairncastle Community Association, said "Our volunteers are at the heart of what we do. We are grateful for the effort and time they put in to keep our village clean and tidy. This year we were extra delighted with our '#littleheroes’ who were very excited to be part of helping out."

One volunteer said: "Cleaning up and litter picking are activities which bring people closer together, enable neighbours to meet one another other and help create a greater sense of pride and community in our local area. I love living in Cairncastle."

Siobhan also thanked Mid and East Antrim Council for the loan of high visibility jackets and equipment.

Team work in Cairncastle.

1. Civic Pride

Team work in Cairncastle. Photo: Contributed

Getting stuck into a gardening task.

2. Civic Pride

Getting stuck into a gardening task. Photo: Contributed

Volunteers picking up litter in Cairncastle

3. Civic Pride

Volunteers picking up litter in Cairncastle Photo: Contributed

Volunteers helping to create a 'greater sense of pride and community'.

4. Civic Pride

Volunteers helping to create a 'greater sense of pride and community'. Photo: Contributed

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Mid and East Antrim Council