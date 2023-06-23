An innovative renewable energy project has been reaping rewards for Housing Executive tenants and customers in Coleraine.

Thirteen Housing Executive properties were fitted with solar panels and storage batteries in 2021 as part of the successful Girona Project and, as a result, residents have made significant savings in their electricity bills.

The first-year of the scheme, which was supported by government research agency Innovate UK, showed that on average those taking part saved 55% on their electric bills over a 12 month period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In all, there are 60 participants from Coleraine in the scheme including private residents, businesses and charities as well as social housing.

Representatives from the Housing Executive, The Electric Storage Company and Focus on Family met for an update on the Girona Project in Ballysally. Credit: Housing Executive

Building Ballysally Together Healthy Eating Café, which has received support from the Housing Executive, and Focus on Family Sure Start, based in property owned by the housing authority, are among those who have benefited.

Housing Executive tenant John McCloskey, from Ballysally, said he was delighted with the way the new energy system was performing.

“I am making good savings using this pioneering technology. It was installed almost two years ago. In good weather I have seen my household electricity bills cut from £45 to £11 in a month. Last August it was £12 and in September, £18, which is hard to beat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Even though the cost of energy has risen in recent months, I am still benefiting. In January my bill was £65 and in February it was £52. This covers cooking, heating and the shower and my home is nice and warm.

Tenant John McCloskey, from Ballysally, discusses the successful Girona Project, which provides cheaper electricity, with Mark Alexander, Housing Executive Area Manager for the Causeway, and Patch Manager Evelyn Conn. Credit: Housing Executive

“You can even download an app on your phone which shows you how much energy is being produced and what you save.”

Brendan Patterson, Focus on Family Manager, said: “This is an excellent collaboration between the community, voluntary, public and private sectors.

“In the first year we saved £2,000 on our electric bill which is vital – it enables us to divert those funds to essential services to meet local community needs and to support tenants. It’s a no brainer.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eddie McGoldrick, founder of The Electric Storage Company, which designed the project, added: “This system combines renewables, electricity storage and smart grid technology to deliver cleaner and lower-cost energy to business and domestic consumers.

“Project Girona enables users to generate and store their own renewable energy, generating a significant saving on their standard electricity bills.”

He added: “Girona demonstrates the important role that battery storage can have in making the most of affordable renewable energy from solar PV installed in social housing.

“Tenants can use electricity generated and stored during the day at the time that they need it. This reduces their energy bills and their risk of fuel poverty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In addition, the electricity generated is carbon free which reduces the tenants’ carbon footprint. In the first year the project saved 40 tonnes (40,000 kg) of carbon dioxide – that is the equivalent to the emissions of 19 family cars.

“Girona also generated 171MWh and exported 31MWh of green electricity over 12 months.”