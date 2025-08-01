Enquiries over 'suspicious activity' at Minorca Place, Carrickfergus

Published 1st Aug 2025, 09:59 BST
Police received a report of suspicious activity involving clothing bank bins situated in the Minorca Place area of Carrickfergus shortly before 8.30pm on Monday, July 28.

Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.

