Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir launches new Lough Neagh Action Plan at Ballyronan Marina

The Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir MLA has officially launched his Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan at Ballyronan Marina.

The event, hosted by Lough Neagh Partnership, gave the Minister an opportunity to engage around the table with local stakeholders.

These included representatives from Northern Ireland Environment Link; The Rivers Trust; Ulster Farmers Union; Northern Ireland Agricultural Producers Association (NIAPA); community representative May Devlin of Traad, Ballyronan and Ballinderry Development Association (TABBDA); and Gary McErlain, Chair of the Lough Neagh Partnership.

Afterwards, Gerry Darby, Strategic Manager of Lough Neagh Partnership, expressed "great satisfaction” that the meeting of stakeholders had been successful.

Speaking about Minister Muir officially launching his report at Ballyronan, Mr Darby said: “I’m well aware that as the Minister himself has asserted, there is no quick fix to the issues surrounding Lough Neagh. However we are pleased that Minister Muir brought the official launch of his Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan to Ballyronan.

"The Lough Neagh Partnership remains committed to finding solutions to the challenges faced by Lough Neagh for the benefit of the whole community and will collaborate with Minister Muir, his department and local stakeholders to implement this plan.”