The Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) has called for urgent action to protect ‘Northern Ireland’s most precious places for nature’ such as Rathlin Island.

In its latest report, the OEP examines how well laws designed to protect key areas for nature, such as the Antrim Hills, Upper Lough Erne, Lough Neagh and Rathlin Island, are working.

The body says that these areas and others represent the most important of Northern Ireland’s natural landscapes and biodiversity. They support rare or threatened plants, animals, and habitats.

"Because of their importance to nature, they are legally designated as protected sites, with the aim they will be properly protected and managed,” sid the OEP.

However, they added that not enough sites are being designated, and the condition of those that have been getting worse rather than better.

The habitats and species features of these sites that were in favourable condition dropped from 61.7% in 2008, to 51.5% in 2024.

Natalie Prosser, OEP Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said: “The need to act is urgent. Instead of seeing the improvement of these precious sites we see deterioration. And the designation of areas as protected sites has effectively stalled with no new sites being designated since 2018, leaving important places for nature unprotected.

“Our report identifies that the failings are largely not in the legal framework for protecting these natural treasures, instead it is the implementation of these important laws that is falling short.”

The report makes 14 recommendations to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) including setting legally binding targets for increasing the designation of protected sites and restoring their condition, ensuring that tailored and ongoing advice and support is available to all owners and occupiers of protected sites and ensuring that restoring protected sites is a key consideration in the new Farming with Nature agri-environment scheme, which is currently being developed by DAERA .

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister Andrew Muir has committed to ensuring that full and prompt consideration is given to the findings of the recent Office of Environmental Protection report (OEP), which has highlighted the significance of protected sites for nature recovery.