Seven new bathing water sites have been formally identified for Northern Ireland.

DAERA (Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) Minister Andrew Muir made the announcement during Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful’s 2025 Beach and Marina Awards on Tuesday, May 6.

This is the first time new bathing water sites have been identified since 2018.

The new bathing water sites are Brompton Bay (Bangor), Cushendall, Donaghadee, Drain's Bay, Portmuck, Rea's Wood (Antrim) and Warrenpoint.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has announced that seven new bathing water sites - including this one at Drain's Bay Larne - have been formally identified for Northern Ireland. CREDIT VISIT LARNE

To be identified, sites must meet certain criteria, including number of bathers or people using the site and the availability of facilities.

DAERA carries out regular testing of formally identified bathing waters to ensure they are safe for bathing and releases this information to the public on a weekly basis during the bathing season, which runs from 1 June to mid-September each year.

DAERA also works closely with the bathing water operators through the Department’s Better Beaches Forum to focus efforts on improving water quality; improving beach cleanliness, signage and facilities management; and keeping people informed about Northern Ireland’s beaches.

The seven new sites join the following list of existing identified bathing water sites: Ballycastle, Ballygally, Ballyholme, Ballyhornan, Ballywalter, Brown’s Bay, Carnlough, Castlerock, Cloughey, Cranfield, Crawfordsburn, Groomsport, Helen’s Bay, Kilclief, Magilligan Benone, Magilligan Downhill, Millisle, Murlough (Co Down), Newcastle, Portballintrae Salmon Rock, Portrush Curran (East Strand), Portrush Mill (West Strand), Portrush Whiterocks, Portstewart, Tyrella and Waterfoot.

Minister Muir said: “Northern Ireland has some of the best beaches and bathing waters in these islands. Up until now, Northern Ireland has had 26 formally identified bathing waters. I am delighted to announce that I am adding a further seven sites to this list before this year’s bathing season.

“To provide confidence to the public, my Department regularly monitors these sites during the bathing season, which runs from 1 June to mid-September. The information is publicly available to allow bathers to make informed choices as to when to swim.

“Among the seven new sites being formally identified is Northern Ireland’s first inland site at Rea’s Wood on Lough Neagh. The primary focus of the bathing water programme is to provide good public health advice to bathers. This is particularly important for Rea’s Wood with the on-going blue-green algae problem."