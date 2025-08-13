European Heritage Open Days 2025: Historic venues in Carrickfergus, Larne and Ballymena taking part in programme
An annual celebration of local architecture, history and culture, EHOD provides access free of charge to heritage buildings on the weekend of September 13-14.
Over 300 heritage buildings and events across Northern Ireland are featured, including a number of properties not normally open to the public.
An interactive map of this year’s locations is available here, while the full EHOD 2025 brochure can be viewed here.
In Mid and East Antrim, participating venues include: Andrew Jackson Cottage and US Rangers Museum in Carrickfergus; Arthur Cottage in Cullybackey; Gracehill Old Shop; Gracehill Moravian Church; Gracehill Conservation Area; Blackhead Lightkeepers’ Houses in Whitehead; Barbican Gatelodge in Glenarm; Carrickfergus Castle; Whitehead Railway Museum; Origami House in Kells, and Larne Museum & Arts Centre.
Also taking part are St Nicholas Parish Church in Carrickfergus; St Patrick’s Parish (Church of Ireland) in Cairncastle; Sheils Houses Carrickfergus; Broughshane Museum; Gracehill Single Brethren House; Carnlough Heritage Hub; Galgorm Cottage, and The Old Church Centre, Cushendun.