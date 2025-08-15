An annual celebration of local architecture, history and culture, EHOD provides access free of charge to heritage buildings on the weekend of September 13-14.
Over 300 heritage buildings and events across Northern Ireland are featured, including a number of properties not normally open to the public.
An interactive map of this year’s locations is available here, while the full EHOD 2025 brochure can be viewed here. Check to see which events require booking.
Here are the venues around Causeway Coast and Glens which are taking part...
1. BALLYCASTLE
Open Day at Magherintemple Lodge in Ballycastle on Sunday 14th. This is a free event and a chance to step inside a picturesque 19th-century gate lodge set within a wooded demesne. Visitors can admire its Tudor-style architecture, cosy interiors, and beautifully restored features - a tranquil retreat that once served the grand house nearby. Photo: MAGHERINTEMPLE LODGE
2. BUSHMILLS
The Courthouse Shared Space and Creative Hub in Bushmills. The Royal Society of Ulster Architects (RSUA) invites you to attend an architect-led tour of Bushmills Courthouse from 11:00 to 13:00 on 13 September 2025. The tour will be delivered by Andrew Molloy. There is no charge to attend, but pre-booking is essential. The tour will be elevated by the Creators in Residence, who will be providing an insight into their own stories and skills along the way, demonstrating how the long and winding narrative of the Courthouse is far from complete. Photo: BUSHMILLS COURTHOUSE
3. BUSHMILLS
Open Day at Kiln Wing, Old Corn Mill in Bushmills: Sunday 14th This is a free event and a chance to explore a beautifully restored part of a 19th-century corn mill. Set beside a rushing river, this unique building retains much of its original character, offering visitors a self-guided tour through heritage architecture and thoughtful conservation work in an atmospheric industrial setting. Photo: OLD CORN MILL
4. BUSHMILLS
This is a free event offering a rare chance to peek inside a romantic 19th-century gatelodge in Bushmills on Sunday 14th. Nestled in a quiet rural setting, the lodge features a circular tower, gothic windows, and a sense of storybook charm - a gem of Irish architectural heritage. Photo: DRUM GATELODGE