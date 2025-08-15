2 . BUSHMILLS

The Courthouse Shared Space and Creative Hub in Bushmills. The Royal Society of Ulster Architects (RSUA) invites you to attend an architect-led tour of Bushmills Courthouse from 11:00 to 13:00 on 13 September 2025. The tour will be delivered by Andrew Molloy. There is no charge to attend, but pre-booking is essential. The tour will be elevated by the Creators in Residence, who will be providing an insight into their own stories and skills along the way, demonstrating how the long and winding narrative of the Courthouse is far from complete. Photo: BUSHMILLS COURTHOUSE