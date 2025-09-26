Extended hours at Borough household recycling centres to end next week

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Summertime extended hours at the Borough’s household recycling centres are to end next week.

From Tuesday, September 30, all recycling centres will open on Monday to Saturday from 8.30am to 3.45pm. Last vehicle entry 15 minutes prior to closing time.

The recycling centres are as follows:

Ballycastle - Carneatly, Moyarget Road, BT54 6HL

Extended opening of Household Recycling Centres ends on Tuesday 30th September.placeholder image
Ballymoney - Crosstagherty, Burnquarter Road, BT53 7EN

Ballymoney - Knock Road, BT53 6LX

Castlerock - Freehall Road, BT51 4TR

Coleraine - Gateside Road, BT52 2NR

Extended opening of Household Recycling Centres ends on Tuesday 30th September. CREDIT CCGBCplaceholder image
Dungiven - Chapel Street, BT47 4RS

Garvagh - Limavady Road, BT51 5ED

Kilrea - Lisnagrot Road, BT51 5SF

Limavady - Ballyquin Road, BT49 9ET

Portrush - Causeway Street, BT56 8JE

Portstewart - Roselick Road BT55 7PP

