Extended hours at Borough household recycling centres to end next week
From Tuesday, September 30, all recycling centres will open on Monday to Saturday from 8.30am to 3.45pm. Last vehicle entry 15 minutes prior to closing time.
The recycling centres are as follows:
Ballycastle - Carneatly, Moyarget Road, BT54 6HL
Ballymoney - Crosstagherty, Burnquarter Road, BT53 7EN
Ballymoney - Knock Road, BT53 6LX
Castlerock - Freehall Road, BT51 4TR
Coleraine - Gateside Road, BT52 2NR
Dungiven - Chapel Street, BT47 4RS
Garvagh - Limavady Road, BT51 5ED
Kilrea - Lisnagrot Road, BT51 5SF
Limavady - Ballyquin Road, BT49 9ET
Portrush - Causeway Street, BT56 8JE
Portstewart - Roselick Road BT55 7PP