Plans for an external amusement zone at the Jet Centre in Coleraine have been given the green light by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The plans are for amusements, associated works and a replacement carpark. Currently the site features a cinema and leisure complex, including mini golf, bowling, soft play, indoor amusements and restaurants. Proposed new external amusements include a carousel, trampoline bungee, flying chairs and turning teacups.

According to the Development Management Officer report, due to the proposed location within an established retail park, “there are no dwellings, livestock or wildlife in close proximity that are likely to be affected”.

It adds: “In this case the proposal will have the backdrop of the existing associated building with the proposed structures significantly smaller in scale. Views of the proposal will also be screened and buffered by the wider retail park and surrounding development. The proposed design and materials are in keeping with the associated building and wider site.”

The report says that “the most likely source of disturbance from the proposal would be noise”. However it concludes: “During the consideration of the application the applicant submitted a Noise Impact Assessment which demonstrates there will be no adverse impact to sensitive receptors.” To accommodate the new amusements, the existing car park needs to be reconfigured.