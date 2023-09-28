Commercial and recreational water users in Co Tyrone are being urged to enhance their biosecurity measures after an outbreak of Crayfish plague in the Upper Ballinderry River catchment was confirmed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of dead native white-clawed crayfish (Austropotamobius pallipes) were discovered during routine freshwater invertebrate monitoring surveys along the stretch of the river at Ardtrea Bridge between Cookstown and Coagh earlier this month.

Rose Muir, invasive species specialist with the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA), said tests have confirmed the crayfish kill was caused by an outbreak of Crayfish plague (Aphanomyces astaci), which is a type of water mould.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Such outbreaks are characterised by significant mortalities of native crayfish without any apparent effect on other aquatic organisms. The disease is harmless to people, pets, livestock and all other freshwater organisms,” said Rose.

The public are asked to report any sightings of non-native invasive species such as American signal crayfish on: https://www2.habitas.org.uk/records/ISI Photo submitted by: DAERA

“This organism has the potential to severely damage the crayfish population and removes a key species from the eco system which can affect other species who rely on it, thereby causing an ecological imbalance in the river.

“We are urging all water users in this area to take extra precautions and observe the ‘Check, Clean, Dry’ biosecurity protocols after leaving the river or before returning to it again.”

The advice is to:

Check your equipment and clothing for living organisms. Pay particular attention to areas that are damp or hard to inspect;

Clean and wash all equipment, footwear and clothes thoroughly. If you do come across any organisms, leave them at the water body where you found them;

Dry all equipment and clothing – some species can live for many days in moist conditions. Make sure you don’t transfer water elsewhere.

This is only the second confirmed outbreak in Northern Ireland with the last one on River Blackwater in 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you come across dead crayfish in the area, the advice from NIEA is to report but not touch any dead fish.