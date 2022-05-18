‘Extremely positive’ feedback on new £1m Sullatober recycling centre in Carrick

The site at Sullatober, which Mid and East Antrim Council has delivered in partnership with Taggart Consultants and Civco contractors, will enable efficient processing and recycling of waste.

More than double the size of the previous facility, it will also help council meet its commitments to sustainability and protecting the environment.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alderman Noel Williams was among a group of councillors from Carrickfergus who inspected the location to see what users can expect.

Ald Billy Ashe, Ald Noel Williams, Cllr Peter Johnston and Cllr Bobby Hadden inspecting the new household recycling and waste transfer centre at Sullatober.

He said: “The general public started using the HRC on Monday 16 May and feedback has been extremely positive, as it ought to be with this state-of-the-art facility.

“The waste transfer station (which is where refuse Lorries off load their contents before transferring onwards for disposal) will be completed shortly.

“The facility is free to householders while appropriate charges apply to commercial users.”

The new site will enable efficient processing and recycling of waste.