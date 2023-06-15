Plans for a sculpture within Faughanvale GAC grounds in Greysteel have been approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The application site is located on Clooney Road and hosts GAC grounds including pitches, a clubhouse with changing facilities and parking, fencing and footpaths.

The proposal relates to a sculpture already approved in October 2021. It is now proposed to be located 80m to the south of the approved location.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Development Management Officer Report, this means the sculpture will sit 385m from the public road and “this distance is sufficient to conclude that the visual impact will remain minimal”.

Plans of the sculpture

The report continues: “This is further assisted by the approved planting. As in the previous assessment, the sculpture will provide a feature of interest along the planned walk and will not have a significant adverse impact on the site.

“It is not considered that the proposed development would result in the loss of any open space. The policy assessment has not changed since the previous approval and the change in location within a substantial site is considered acceptable.

“A condition is recommended to supersede the previous approval to ensure only one sculpture is erected on the site.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sculpture will be 9.1m high with a rotating disk on top. The disk has a diameter of 3m.