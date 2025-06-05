Film on Carrickfergus Gasworks marks Mid and East Antrim Industrial Heritage Week
One of only three remaining complete sites in the UK and Ireland, it included the FLAME Gasworks Museum, which closed in 2022 after 20 years as a visitor attraction.
The video, available on Mid and East Antrim Council’s Facebook page, relates the history of the gasworks, the fascinating science behind manufactured gas, and some of the bizarre uses for gas, such as gas radios and washing machines.
For further details of Industrial Heritage Week events, visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/Events
About Carrickfergus Gasworks
The Gasworks first opened in 1855, supplying the town with gas made from coal until 1967.
It was subsequently used to distribute gas piped from Belfast until its closure in 1987.
The site was restored by the Carrickfergus Gasworks Preservation Society before opening to the public as a visitor attraction in 2002.
