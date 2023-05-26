Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

Finaghy pupils and Lady Mary Peters celebrate ‘Green Canopy’ initiative finale

Pupils from Finaghy Primary School recently joined Lady Mary Peters to plant a tree marking the finale of the Queen’s Green Canopy project in Northern Ireland.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 26th May 2023, 15:04 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 15:04 BST

The initiative was created to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee and during the past two years over two million trees have been planted across the UK in honour of Queen Elizabeth.

King Charles III, as QGC Patron extended the project into 2023 to encourage even more people to plant trees creating a living legacy for future generations to enjoy.

Read More
Translink gets in key for a musical 'Tune in June' in aid of Air Ambulance NI
Lady Mary Peters with pupils from Finaghy Primary SchoolLady Mary Peters with pupils from Finaghy Primary School
Lady Mary Peters with pupils from Finaghy Primary School
Most Popular

Mary Peters Trust founder and Olympic Gold medallist Lady Mary Peters was involved in the campaign as a Queen’s Green Canopy ambassador and contributed to a special book encapsulating the initiative. Published in June other contributors include Dame Judi Dench, Dame Joanna Lumley and Alan Titchmarsh.

Trees have also been planted as part of the project by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, as well as at Fort Hill Integrated Primary School and Hillsborough Castle.

Lady Mary Peters showing Finaghy PS pupils a book about the Queen's Green CanopyLady Mary Peters showing Finaghy PS pupils a book about the Queen's Green Canopy
Lady Mary Peters showing Finaghy PS pupils a book about the Queen's Green Canopy
Lady Mary Peters with pupils from Finaghy Primary SchoolLady Mary Peters with pupils from Finaghy Primary School
Lady Mary Peters with pupils from Finaghy Primary School
Related topics:FinaghyQueenCharles IIINorthern IrelandJudi Dench