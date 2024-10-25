Floodlights approved for Bushmills Bobby Greer sports complex
At a Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday, October 23, members approved the installation of six eight-metre floodlighting columns to “illuminate the existing council Multi Use Games Area” (MUGA), at the complex at 34 Main Street.
Council officers noted that the site was located within the settlement development limit of Bushmills, currently comprises an all-weather pitch, MUGA and changing rooms, and lies within the Causeway Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) but outside the Bushmills Conservation Area.
“The principle of development is considered acceptable having regard to the the planning strategy for Northern Ireland,” an officer said. “The installation of the floodlights will not result in the loss of open space.
“The lighting plans were submitted and put through consultation with Environmental Health and the proposal will not detrimentally impact on public safety, subject to conditions regarding the management of lighting and hours of operation."
