Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has approved plans for floodlights at Bobby Greer Sports Complex in Bushmills.

At a Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday, October 23, members approved the installation of six eight-metre floodlighting columns to “illuminate the existing council Multi Use Games Area” (MUGA), at the complex at 34 Main Street.

Council officers noted that the site was located within the settlement development limit of Bushmills, currently comprises an all-weather pitch, MUGA and changing rooms, and lies within the Causeway Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) but outside the Bushmills Conservation Area.

“The principle of development is considered acceptable having regard to the the planning strategy for Northern Ireland,” an officer said. “The installation of the floodlights will not result in the loss of open space.

At Wednesday’s committee meeting, member approved plans to install floodlights at Bushmills’ Bobby Greer Sports Complex in Bushmills. Credit Google

“The lighting plans were submitted and put through consultation with Environmental Health and the proposal will not detrimentally impact on public safety, subject to conditions regarding the management of lighting and hours of operation."