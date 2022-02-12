Organised by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, it is hoped they will attract bees, butterflies, hoverflies and moths this spring and summer.

Planning is well underway in Portadown People’s Park, Edenvilla Park, Brownstown Park and Tannaghmore Gardens to plant and nurture a diverse range of nectar rich plants for many different types of pollinating insects to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The natural flower meadows and planted areas have proved to be a huge success with visitors to the parks and, through the dedicated efforts of the Council Grounds Maintenance staff, they bring a splash of colour during the warmer months.

Visiting the meadows recently was Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Alderman Glenn Barr with volunteers involved in the project.

The eye-catching meadows will be on full display this summer with bees, butterflies, hoverflies and moths all feeding on the nectar within the flowers, pollinating the plants as they feed.

As the pollen is moved from flower to flower the plants begin to produce seed which will grow the following year.

This process is called pollination and is essential if plants are to produce seed which can germinate and grow into new plants - delighting park users with beautiful flowers the following spring and summer!

Creating a network of flower-rich habitats, can support healthy populations of bees and other pollinators, helping them respond to threats such as habitat loss and climate change.

Visiting the meadows recently was Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Alderman Glenn Barr with ABC staff and volunteers involved in the project.

The flowers will create an ever-changing picture from spring through to summer as bluebells, daffodils, daisies and dandelions complete their life cycles, leading towards a flowering peak in mid-summer with buttercups, clovers, knapweeds, orchids and a variety of wild grasses.

Some of the meadows will include a mix of native and non-native flowers.

Lord Mayor, Alderman Glenn Barr said: “We are delighted that our ‘pollinator friendly’ meadows will be springing up again over the Summer months! We are very proud of our displays which bring so much pleasure to the community and visitors alike.

“These specially designed areas will provide many species of wildlife with food and create important links in the food chain for different types of nesting birds and our night flying bats. Well done to all staff involved in creating these important displays, which will help protect our vital pollinators while also enhancing our park visits.”

The Council hopes that residents, and visitors t, will enjoy these wonderfully diverse habitats showcasing nature’s finest flowers at their best. It is anticipated the scheme will be rolled out further across the area over the coming years.

-