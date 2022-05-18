Former Gardenmore House site earmarked for 24 apartments for over-55s in Larne

The project will see the development of a new five-storey apartment building, containing 24 category 1 apartments, which are for people over 55 years of age, three of which will be wheelchair accessible.

A spokesperson for Radius said “We are excited to bring this proposal to the local people, and we feel that what we are setting out will be an important development for this area of Larne, which is the gateway to the town.

“As well as addressing housing need locally, this will also be an important investment in the local economy, and we are keen that local stakeholders engage with us during this consultation.”

An artist's impression of the proposed apartments for people over the age of 55.

A drop-in information session will take place at Larne Library, Pound Street, 5-7pm, on Thursday (May 19).

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson has welcomed the proposed scheme.

Mr Wilson said: “I had called for this site to be reused for housing and I believe that the 24 dwellings, which will be for over-55s and will incorporate wheelchair access units, would meet part of the demand there is for this kind of housing in the Larne area.

“The good thing is that the houses would be close to shops and to the town centre, making them an ideal location for over-55s.

An artist's impression of what the finished development could look like.

“The planning application will have the full support of myself and my council colleagues and I would hope the buildings would go on site very quickly once the planning process has been completed.”