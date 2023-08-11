Francie Molloy MP: Lough Neagh should be brought into public ownership

Mid Ulster Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has reiterated his call for Lough Neagh to be brought into public ownership and managed by a community partnership.

The local representative said Lough Neagh is the largest freshwater lough in Ireland, and yet no department has overall responsibility for it.

He explained that Waterways Ireland have responsibility for much smaller loughs and rivers in the 26 counties and for the Lower Bann, but not Lough Neagh.

"They were not given authority of the Lough under the Good Friday Agreement North/South bodies," he said, stressing that the Lough "falls between a number of stools".

Mid Ulster MP Francie Molloy has repeated his call for Lough Neagh to be brought into public ownership and managed by a community partnership. Credit DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Molloy continued: "Water quality in the north is the responsibility of the Environment Agency and NI Water.

“Dredging is under the responsibility of DEARA but they don’t do anything on the Lough as the bed and soil of the Lough is owned by the Shafesbury Estate, however, the estate does not own the water.

"Sewage treatment plants along the rivers run into Lough Neagh and in some cases, like Tullyronan raw sewerage is flowing into the Tall River which then flows into the River Blackwater and onto Lough Neagh.

"A large 3ft pipe flows from Moygashel treatment plant into The Blackwater at Bonds Bridge. What is coming out of this pipe? Nobody will say.

"These are only two examples but there are many others along all the rivers of Lough Neagh were government treatment plants are polluting the water. Over 40% of the drinking water in the north comes from Lough Neagh. How safe is this water?

"The Blackwater River is blocked as it reaches Lough Neagh at the barmouth and no department will take responsibility for dredging it. This is the entrance to the Ulster Canal and you can’t even get out of Lough Neagh.

"The only dredging that takes place on the lough is the sand dredging which sucks up the small fish, damages the environment of the bed of the Lough and it is unregulated.