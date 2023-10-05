Register
From seeds to success as Causeway Coast and Glens recognised at Translink Ulster in Bloom Awards

Hard working volunteers, community gardeners and council staff from across Northern Ireland were recognised in the 2023 Translink Ulster in Bloom awards - and Causeway Coast and Glens was included!
By Una Culkin
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:01 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 15:01 BST
Celebrating Coleraine’s Win in the Large Town/Small City category and neighbouring Ballymoney’s third place in the Town Category at Translink Ulster in Bloom 2023 (L-R) Clive Watson, Assistant Area Route Manager, Translink; Rodney Boyd, Parks and Recreations, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council; Translink Chairman Dr Michael Wardlow; Cllr Steve Callahan, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council; Cllr Hazel Legge, Vice President, NILGA; and Gareth McGee, Parks and Recreations, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. Credit TranslinkCelebrating Coleraine’s Win in the Large Town/Small City category and neighbouring Ballymoney’s third place in the Town Category at Translink Ulster in Bloom 2023 (L-R) Clive Watson, Assistant Area Route Manager, Translink; Rodney Boyd, Parks and Recreations, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council; Translink Chairman Dr Michael Wardlow; Cllr Steve Callahan, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council; Cllr Hazel Legge, Vice President, NILGA; and Gareth McGee, Parks and Recreations, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. Credit Translink
In an event hosted at Lisburn Civic Centre, the popular annual horticultural competition celebrated the year-round work of green-fingered gardening enthusiasts across the country and officially recognised the most beautiful plant and floral displays and environmental impact achieved in local cities, towns and villages.

The 2023 Award winner for the Large Town category was Coleraine (Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council).

Speaking at the results event, Translink Chairman Dr Michael Wardlow said: “Translink prides itself in helping ensure everyone is better connected and the annual Ulster in Bloom awards are a fantastic example of what can be achieved when communities come together and put community spirit into action.

Coleraine: winner of the Large Town/Small City Category in Translink Ulster in Bloom 2023. Credit TranslinkColeraine: winner of the Large Town/Small City Category in Translink Ulster in Bloom 2023. Credit Translink
"The awards also showcase the work and commitment of our Translink staff in stations and halts across Northern Ireland in bringing biodiversity, plants and flowers to these spaces. On behalf of Translink, I’d like to congratulate all our Ulster in Bloom winners and participants, their hard work and the hours spent planning, planting and pruning help greatly improve the local environment in our cities, towns and villages.”

The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition is co-ordinated by the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA). Councillor Hazel Legge, Vice President, NILGA, said: "The participants and winners from the 2023 Translink Ulster in Bloom campaign have yet again demonstrated the positive impact which can be achieved for both the wider environment and the local community through hard work and dedication.”

