From the Causeway Coast to Malawi: saying goodbye to Gome
Gomezgani Nyasulu, known as Gome, was previously on placement within Causeway Coast and Glens Council in 2020 when world events cut his placement short.
He returned in February this year to complete a 13-week Commonwealth Environmental Health Fellowship Scholarship.
Gome gained experience in how Council services are delivered within the UK, while working in the Environmental Services Directorate.
As an Environmental Health professional from Zomba City Council in Malawi, Gome will now be able to apply the knowledge gained to help enhance Environmental Health Services and improve public health in Zomba.
The 13-week placement was made possible thanks to a link between the Causeway Coast area and Malawi created in 2003 by the Zomba Action Project (ZAP).
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, councillors, Council colleagues and representatives from ZAP gathered recently to wish Gome well on his departure.