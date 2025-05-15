A Malawian man has said goodbye to the Causeway Coast at the end of a work placement which was interrupted by the 2020 global pandemic.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gomezgani Nyasulu, known as Gome, was previously on placement within Causeway Coast and Glens Council in 2020 when world events cut his placement short.

He returned in February this year to complete a 13-week Commonwealth Environmental Health Fellowship Scholarship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gome gained experience in how Council services are delivered within the UK, while working in the Environmental Services Directorate.

Gomezgani Nyasulu has completed a 13-week scholarship in Council. Pictured alongside Gomezgani to his leaving reception are (l-r) James Mills, Council Solicitor (Land and Property), Aidan McPeak, Director of Environmental Services, Councillor Sean McGlinchey, Councillor John Wisener, Alderman Sandra Hunter, Paul Snelling, ZAP Secretary, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, Roisin McCaughan, Zomba Action Project, Alderman Yvonne Boyle, Councillor Ashleen Schenning, Councillor Maighréad Watson, Sharon McAfee, Head of Health & Built Environment, Alexis Gamble, Environmental Health Manager, and Alderman Richard Stewart. CREDIT CCGBC

As an Environmental Health professional from Zomba City Council in Malawi, Gome will now be able to apply the knowledge gained to help enhance Environmental Health Services and improve public health in Zomba.

The 13-week placement was made possible thanks to a link between the Causeway Coast area and Malawi created in 2003 by the Zomba Action Project (ZAP).

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, councillors, Council colleagues and representatives from ZAP gathered recently to wish Gome well on his departure.