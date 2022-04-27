Funding Boost for Ballintoy Church

Ballintoy congregation receiving their grant

Using the funding, the National Churches Trust has awarded Ballintoy Parish Church a £40,000 grant to help fund urgent repair work to stop water penetration.

In addition, it receives an additional £5,000 grant, allocated by the National Churches Trust on behalf of the Wolfson Foundation.

The money will go to boosting the National Churches Trust’s grants for urgent repairs and support churches, addressing the impact of climate change on their historic buildings.

Ballintoy Parish Church

There is no precise date of construction, but it is thought a place of worship was built on the site sometime during the first quarter of the seventeenth century.

It is very likely that it functioned as a chapel of ease to nearby Ballintoy Castle in the townland of Ballintoy Demesne.

The church as it now stands is a replacement completed in 1813, under the auspices of Rev Robert Trail to a plan drawn by Henry Wynne. In design, it is two bays in length, with a single north transept, the tower being retained from an earlier building. Over the years improvements and embellishments were added.

A very extensive renovation was undertaken in 1883 under the direction of Revd John McNeice. Further repairs were needed to the roof following considerable damage caused by a hurricane of December 1894.

It is probable that the steeple, which was also damaged in this storm, was not replaced on the church tower at this time.