Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will give fresh consideration to the purchase of two dog foul street cleansing units during the rate-setting process for the next financial year, it has been agreed.

The proposed purchases were discussed behind closed doors at a meeting of the council in July. Potential costs, maintenance, storage and transport were among issues highlighted.

Mid and East Antrim’s domestic and business rates will be struck in February 2026.

Further consideration of the purchase and the annual cost to council was proposed by Larne Lough Ulster Unionist Councillor Roy Beggs and seconded by Braid Sinn Fein Cllr Archie Rae.

Dog fouling. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Councillors also agreed to a “targeted campaign” to reach out to dog walkers in dog fouling “hot spot” areas.

The purchase of two dog foul collection and disposal machines was first mooted by Ballymena Independent Cllr Lawrie Philpott, seconded by Bannside Ulster Unionist Cllr Jackson Minford, last October.

Cllr Philpott said at the time constituents “vent frustration about footpaths not being cleaned as often as needed” and there were 123 complaints to the local authority during the previous eight months, yet just four fixed penalties were issued.

This was an increase from 106 complaints during the period between April 1 and September 30 in 2023 with 81 complaints during the same months in 2022.

At last October’s meeting, Cllr Philpott called for a more “pro-active approach” by the council following a fine increase by the local authority to £200 for dog fouling to tackle what he described as “an excessive amount” in some public places.

Cllr Minford indicated the proposed cleansing units can also deal with snow and ice on footpaths. The cost implications of operating this type of unit had been estimated initially at £200,000.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter