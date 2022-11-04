Giant's Causeway World Heritage Coffee Morning
Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust are hosting a free ‘Coffee and Cake’ World Heritage Information morning on Friday, November 18 at The Designerie, Bushmills.
The Trust will be at The Designerie between 10.30am and 12.30pm on November 18, drop in anytime to grab a cuppa and chat regarding all things World Heritage – this is an opportunity to share your thoughts and ask any questions you might have.
Anyone with any queries about the event or about Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust should email [email protected]