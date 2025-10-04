Pollutant levels at one of Newtownabbey’s main thoroughfares did not breach air quality standards during 2024, a report to councillors says.

Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors are to be given an update on the findings of last year’s air quality monitoring during a meeting of the borough council’s Operations Committee, on Monday evening.

Air quality testing is carried out hourly at Antrim Road, Glengormley and was not found to have exceeded hourly or annual mean standards. The location has been designated by the council as an Air Quality Management Area.

The report indicated this area was selected as levels of nitrogen dioxide, commonly associated with vehicle pollutants, were above the UK’s annual mean target previously. The borough council is responsible for reviewing air quality in Antrim and Newtownabbey.

Levels of nitrogen dioxide are required by DAERA (Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) to be monitored on an hourly basis to ensure these are not exceeded.

However, Asthma and Lung UK (Northern Ireland) says there is “no safe level of air pollution”. The charity stated an air pollutant is “any substance in the air that could harm people” It reported particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide are “particularly damaging”.

“When people are exposed to high pollution levels, for example, next to a busy road or during a high pollution episode, they breathe in these toxic materials. Many experience immediate symptoms such as irritated airways, breathlessness, and coughing,” the charity stated.

“People with a lung condition suffer further with high levels of air pollution. Toxins can exacerbate symptoms, cause an asthma attack or a COPD flare-up.

“In comparison with other major UK cities, Belfast is the second biggest per head emitter of particulate matter in the UK. Whilst transport and industrial activity contribute significantly to air pollution, domestic fuel burning produces more emissions than other parts of the UK.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter