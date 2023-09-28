The Glens Red Squirrel Group are delighted to be running Squirreltober again this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Squirreltober events are public events for educating and sparking an interest in the native Reds.

Daniel McAfee, Chair of the Group, said: “We sadly cannot guarantee seeing Red Squirrels on our Red Squirrel Safaris as the Reds are wild and free to come and go as they wish, but we will show you where you are most likely to see Reds and show you what to look out for when in the woods and forestry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"With this knowledge you can revisit with family and friends to try and spot Reds for yourself. We have been very successful over past years at seeing Reds and this is all down to our volunteers who look after the Reds in the areas of our Safaris.”

Glens Red Squirrel Group have organised a range of activities for Squirreltober. Credit Glens Red Squirrel Group

Activities during Squirreltober:

GRSG Squirreltober Quiz in Laragh Lodge, Glenariff – October 6 at 8pm.

Cottage Wood Cushendall Red Squirrel Safari - October 15 at 10 am. Meet in car park. Txt to book 07706903024.

Glenariff Forest Red Squirrel Safaris partnered with the Glens Storytelling Festival - October 21 at 10am. Meet at Laragh Lodge. Booking via https://www.armstory.org.uk/events.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cregagh Wood Red Squirrel Safari, partnered with Glens Storytelling Festival - October 22 at 10 am. Meet in St. Patrick’s Church car park. Booking via https://www.armstory.org.uk/events

Ballycastle Forest Red Squirrel Safari – October 29 10:00am. Meet at car park near the forest entrance, Fair Hill Street. Txt to book .07706903024