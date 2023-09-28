Register
BREAKING
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall

Glens Red Squirrel group celebrate 'Squirreltober' with a Squirrel Safari

The Glens Red Squirrel Group are delighted to be running Squirreltober again this year.
By Una Culkin
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:18 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 11:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Squirreltober events are public events for educating and sparking an interest in the native Reds.

Daniel McAfee, Chair of the Group, said: “We sadly cannot guarantee seeing Red Squirrels on our Red Squirrel Safaris as the Reds are wild and free to come and go as they wish, but we will show you where you are most likely to see Reds and show you what to look out for when in the woods and forestry.

"With this knowledge you can revisit with family and friends to try and spot Reds for yourself. We have been very successful over past years at seeing Reds and this is all down to our volunteers who look after the Reds in the areas of our Safaris.”

Most Popular
Glens Red Squirrel Group have organised a range of activities for Squirreltober. Credit Glens Red Squirrel GroupGlens Red Squirrel Group have organised a range of activities for Squirreltober. Credit Glens Red Squirrel Group
Glens Red Squirrel Group have organised a range of activities for Squirreltober. Credit Glens Red Squirrel Group

Activities during Squirreltober:

GRSG Squirreltober Quiz in Laragh Lodge, Glenariff – October 6 at 8pm.

Cottage Wood Cushendall Red Squirrel Safari - October 15 at 10 am. Meet in car park. Txt to book 07706903024.

Glenariff Forest Red Squirrel Safaris partnered with the Glens Storytelling Festival - October 21 at 10am. Meet at Laragh Lodge. Booking via https://www.armstory.org.uk/events.

Cregagh Wood Red Squirrel Safari, partnered with Glens Storytelling Festival - October 22 at 10 am. Meet in St. Patrick’s Church car park. Booking via https://www.armstory.org.uk/events

Ballycastle Forest Red Squirrel Safari – October 29 10:00am. Meet at car park near the forest entrance, Fair Hill Street. Txt to book .07706903024

Booking is a must for all events. The Glens Story Tellers are charging £5 for this event and will be donating to the Glens Red Squirrel Group.