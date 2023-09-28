Glens Red Squirrel group celebrate 'Squirreltober' with a Squirrel Safari
and live on Freeview channel 276
Squirreltober events are public events for educating and sparking an interest in the native Reds.
Daniel McAfee, Chair of the Group, said: “We sadly cannot guarantee seeing Red Squirrels on our Red Squirrel Safaris as the Reds are wild and free to come and go as they wish, but we will show you where you are most likely to see Reds and show you what to look out for when in the woods and forestry.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"With this knowledge you can revisit with family and friends to try and spot Reds for yourself. We have been very successful over past years at seeing Reds and this is all down to our volunteers who look after the Reds in the areas of our Safaris.”
Activities during Squirreltober:
GRSG Squirreltober Quiz in Laragh Lodge, Glenariff – October 6 at 8pm.
Cottage Wood Cushendall Red Squirrel Safari - October 15 at 10 am. Meet in car park. Txt to book 07706903024.
Glenariff Forest Red Squirrel Safaris partnered with the Glens Storytelling Festival - October 21 at 10am. Meet at Laragh Lodge. Booking via https://www.armstory.org.uk/events.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cregagh Wood Red Squirrel Safari, partnered with Glens Storytelling Festival - October 22 at 10 am. Meet in St. Patrick’s Church car park. Booking via https://www.armstory.org.uk/events
Ballycastle Forest Red Squirrel Safari – October 29 10:00am. Meet at car park near the forest entrance, Fair Hill Street. Txt to book .07706903024
Booking is a must for all events. The Glens Story Tellers are charging £5 for this event and will be donating to the Glens Red Squirrel Group.