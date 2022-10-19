The group is committed to preserving and enhancing the red squirrel population in the Glens, while raising public awareness about its importance to our landscape.

Last year, they received national recognition when member Gerard McCaughan was presented with the prestigious Volunteer of the Year award from UK-wide charity, the Red Squirrel Survival Trust.

Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “Since 2008 the Glens Red Squirrel Group have been doing fantastic work to ensure the future of our much-loved red squirrel population.

Pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, are Glens Red Squirrel Group members Tom Mc Naughton, Liz Weir, Gerard McCaughan, Joe McKavanagh, Daniel McAfee (Group Chair) and Gabriel McCauley.

“By providing feeding stations, undertaking monitoring work, and operating a dedicated phone line for reports of reds and greys, they play a key role in protecting our native species.

“I would like to congratulate the group for all they have achieved so far, with special credit to Gerard McCaughan on his much-deserved award from the RSST.

“I was very pleased to have this opportunity to meet the volunteers, and I wish them continued success in their efforts.”

Group Chairman Daniel McAfee said: “We have been working hard to help the red squirrel population to expand within the Glens and move into new areas outside of here.

Gerard McCaughan, with his Volunteer of the Year award received from the Red Squirrel Survival Trust, pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace

“Red squirrels are now in areas they had never been before and sightings from the public are up. We can put this all down to the hard work of our all volunteers.

“Our activities, walks and talks throughout the year have also helped us to educate, highlight and raise awareness of the issues that affect our local red, all linking the Glens people with their Glens wildlife.

“It was great to meet the Mayor and be able to talk about what we do, have done and our achievements over the last 14 years and what we hope to do within the Glens.

“The award received by Gerard is a credit to the work and commitment he puts into the conservation of red squirrels here in the Glens.

“This was the first time this award has been presented by the RSST and for Gerard to be recognised for his work among red squirrel groups across the UK is fantastic.”