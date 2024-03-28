The funding programme is aimed at improving green spaces and play areas to make them more attractive for residents and visitors. The existing park at Glenullin was identified by Council as being outdated and needing refurbishment.

Attending the official opening of the new-look facility, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “It is wonderful to see that this park has been totally revamped with new play equipment, new surfacing, new bins and seating, providing a safe and welcoming location within the community.

“This project will allow local people and also visitors to the area to congregate and enjoy the natural outdoor environment and all the health benefits that this brings.”

The revitalisation of the play park was part funded by the Department for Levelling up, Housing and Communities and the Landfill Communities Fund administered by Ulster Wildlife.

1 . NEWS Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Steven Callaghan joins with children from St Patrick’s and St Joseph’s PS Garvagh as they enjoy the newly updated Glenullin Play Park. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

