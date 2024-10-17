Gortnaghey cycle path plans halted as landowners fail to give permission
Members were informed of the news during a Small Settlements Regeneration Programme (SSRP) update report, which took place at a Leisure and Development Committee meeting on Tuesday, October 15.
Strategic Project Manager, Niall McGurk, said the project, which would see a new path linking the village to the local GAA ground, could not be delivered within the SSRP as two landowners failed to give permission for the path to cut across their land.
Mr McGurk added: “In August 2023, both landowners had signed agreements for plans to be drawn up for the path but have subsequently refused to sign up to a formal 25-year licence agreement with council to allow works to commence.
“Additionally, one of the landowners has recently sold the land in question, and therefore new negotiations would have to begin with the new landowner.”
Mr McGurk said the project was ‘ready to go’, with all plans drawn up and planning permission in place, so therefore could be added to council’s Capital Works Programme ‘in the hope that the landowners may have a change of mind in the future’.
It was recommended that the Gortnaghey project would be removed from the SSRP project list and replaced with a reinstated Dungiven Priory path and a new project at Clyde Park in Garvagh.
“Implementation of these two projects would ensure that the DfI portion of funding is fully utilised,” Mr McGurk said. Mr McGurk stressed that the Gortnaghey Path project ‘won’t disappear’.
