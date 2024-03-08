Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A recent planning application for the four-bedroom house stated that: “The proposed change of use will have no adverse effect on the amenity of the neighbourhood with no external changes to property.

“Parking and service requirement will remain unaltered and will have no adverse traffic impact or detract from the amenity of local residents. Exiting gardens, park area, driveway, garden areas, and hard surfaces will also remain unaltered.”

A planning committee report stated that the development was acceptable with regards to the Strategic Planning Policy Statement for Northern Ireland (2016).

Plans for conversion of a home at Granary Court, Coleraine, to an HMO have been submitted t o Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

There were no objections to the application from governmental bodies such as NI Water and DfI Roads, but officers did receive ten letters of objection from residents. Despite this, the application was recommended for approval.

The committee reported concluded: “While the application represents a material change of use from a dwelling house to an HMO, the end use is still of a residential nature.”

“It is considered that most of the dwellings in the surrounding area remain as single-family occupancy and that the introduction of this HMO would not be significant or harmful to the area.

