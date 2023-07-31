Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna has thanked local volunteers and council teams after three sites in the borough were awarded Green Flag status.

The winning sites are Bashfordsland Wood and Oakfield Glen in Carrickfergus, Dixon Park in Larne, and The People's Park, Ballymena.

“We are blessed with an amazing choice of open spaces and beautiful outdoor areas across our borough,” Ald Mulvenna said.

“Without the efforts of so many, these areas just wouldn’t be the same and our thanks are extended to everyone who ensures they remain in award-winning condition through every season.

Professor Sue Christie OBE, Chair at Keep NI Beautiful (left) and Dr Ian Humphreys, CEO, Keep NI Beautiful (right) help Tara McAleese and Claire Duddy celebrate three Green Flag Awards for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. Photo: Simon Graham

"From the local volunteers to the council teams, everyone has an essential role to play and it is this commitment and hard work that has been rewarded with these fabulous Green Flag Awards.

“My thanks and appreciation are extended to you all, well done!”

Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful has recognised 98 Green Flag Award winning sites for 2023/2024.

Rising from a previous high of 93 flags last year, the environmental charity awarded the international mark of quality to parks and open spaces that demonstrated world-class standards in cleanliness, safety, accessibility, environmental management and community involvement.

Eight local councils received their Green Flags at a presentation event at Killeavy Castle in Newry on Monday, July 24, with 20 awards apiece for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Belfast City Council, and six winning sites for Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

There were also solo wins for Queen’s University Belfast and the Department of Finance-managed Stormont, who retained their flag-bearing status for another year.

In a further sign of progress, the Green Flag Community Award category surged to an all-time best of 22 sites.

Dr Stephen McGirr, Keep NI Beautiful’s Local Environmental Quality Manager said: “We are thrilled to have another record-breaking year of Green Flag Award winners for our best parks and open spaces. The 98 winning locations not only represent excellent-standard green spaces that are good news for wider society, but they highlight an ever-growing concern and connection with our natural world that is a victory for our planet.”