Green Flag Hat-trick for Mid and East Antrim

The Green Flag is an internationally recognised certification for environmental quality management for parks and open spaces.

Organised and run by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, the Green Flag Awards continue to go from strength to strength, with ninety-three parks and open spaces receiving Green Flag status for 2022.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council picked up three of the much-coveted accolades, with Carnfunnock County Park, Ecos Nature Park and Eden Allotment Gardens being awarded Green Flag status.

Mid &East Antrim's Green Flag Awards are received by Vanessa Postle, Dep Mayor Cllr Beth Adger and Claire Duddy

Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Beth Adger MBE, congratulated everyone who has played a part in ensuring Council’s parks and green spaces are among the best in Northern Ireland. She said: “We are blessed with an amazing choice of open spaces and beautiful outdoor areas across our borough.

“From the local volunteers to the Council teams, everyone has an essential role to play and it is this commitment and hard work that has been rewarded with these fabulous Green Flag Awards.

“My thanks and appreciation are extended to you all, and I hope everyone enjoys and appreciates these amazing locations.”

The Green Flag Awards are judged annually by a panel of experts, who volunteer their time to assess the management plans and the applicant sites through a rigorous judging process.

Dr Ian Humphreys, Chief Executive of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, which manages the local Green Flag Awards programme, said: “Urban parks are one of the Victorian era’s great achievements and their relevance and importance continue today. Communities across the country value their local parks enormously and their potential to support biodiversity is being increasingly recognised. They’re not just spaces for us, they’re spaces for nature.