Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has opened a consultation seeking the views of the public on a proposed Dog Control Order, which would require dogs to be kept on a lead on lands at Ballintoy to White Park Bay public right of way.

Since this will have an impact on those living in and visiting the area, Council is asking for everyone’s views on the content of the proposal. This is an amendment to a previous

proposal to exclude dogs entirely from the area.

The order has been proposed following a complaint from a local landowner that out-of-control dogs are attacking livestock kept in the fields along the right of way.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has opened a consultation seeking the views of the public on a proposed Dog Control Order, which would require dogs to be kept on a lead on lands at Ballintoy to White Park Bay public right of way. Credit: NI World

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “The findings of this consultation could ultimately result in a Dog Control Order being implemented and made law, so it is important to gain the views of a wide range of people whole live in and visit the borough.”

The consultation is open for four weeks, having commenced on June 27. Comments submitted during this time will be considered by Council when reaching a decision on whether to implement the Dog Control Order as new legislation. If a Dog Control order is confirmed by Council, anyone breaching the legislation may be subject to a Fixed Penalty Notice of up to £80.