Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
From left is Mrs Helen Wilson, Mrs Eleanor Ferris, Mrs Geraldine Lawless, Chair, TADA, Dr Maria O'Kane, CE, Southern Health Trust, Kyle Savage, Vice Chair of TADA and Mr Walter Ferris.From left is Mrs Helen Wilson, Mrs Eleanor Ferris, Mrs Geraldine Lawless, Chair, TADA, Dr Maria O'Kane, CE, Southern Health Trust, Kyle Savage, Vice Chair of TADA and Mr Walter Ferris.
From left is Mrs Helen Wilson, Mrs Eleanor Ferris, Mrs Geraldine Lawless, Chair, TADA, Dr Maria O'Kane, CE, Southern Health Trust, Kyle Savage, Vice Chair of TADA and Mr Walter Ferris.

Health trust CE visits local groups in Donaghcloney

TADA Rural Support Network were delighted to welcome Dr Maria O’Kane, CE of the Southern Trust, to a few of the member groups in Donaghcloney Royal British Legion recently.

By Chronicle reporter
Published 17th May 2023, 15:30 BST

Dr Maria O Kane saw first hand the great work that is being carried out by the garden group and the lunch group which meets regularly in the local Royal British Legion premises.

Maria took the time to chat with our members who talked about how important these groups are to them in helping to bring people together and to tackle isolation within our community.

Tada have a hands-on approach in supporting rural groups with funding, organising events and being there to help support groups with training.

Page 1 of 0
Related topics:Royal British Legion