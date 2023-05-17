TADA Rural Support Network were delighted to welcome Dr Maria O’Kane, CE of the Southern Trust, to a few of the member groups in Donaghcloney Royal British Legion recently.

Dr Maria O Kane saw first hand the great work that is being carried out by the garden group and the lunch group which meets regularly in the local Royal British Legion premises.

Maria took the time to chat with our members who talked about how important these groups are to them in helping to bring people together and to tackle isolation within our community.

Tada have a hands-on approach in supporting rural groups with funding, organising events and being there to help support groups with training.

