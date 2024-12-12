A County Antrim company that offers falconry experiences is seeking urgent help to locate a missing Golden Eagle.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballyclare-based Hawk Walks Falconry Experiences NI believe the missing eagle, known as Loki, may be in the Magheramorne, Glynn, Larne, Ballycarry, Whitehead or Carrickfergus areas.

In a post on their Facebook page on Wednesday, December 11, the company wrote: “Our pride and joy Loki the Golden Eagle has escaped his mews. Due to storm damage over the weekend, he was placed in a part time aviary which he has broken through this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our hearts are broken this evening after three hours frantically searching the local area of Magheramorne. He will hopefully not travel too far and we are currently out with thermal imaging equipment to try and locate him as soon as possible.”

Golden Eagle Loki is missing after escaping from a part-time aviary he was placed in. Photo: Hawk Walks Falconry Experiences N.I

Hawk Walks Falconry Experiences NI are asking that anyone with sightings of him contact their Facebook page or call them on 07592 160671.

"We recognise that the general public will possibly see buzzards as possible sightings but this bird is huge in comparison, with a 6-feet wingspan, and long braided jesses will be seen from his legs,” the post added.

"Please do not approach him if spotted as he may well be wary of strangers; please just contact us and we will ensure to be there as soon as possible. Possible areas of interest at this stage are Magheramourne, Glynn, Larne, Ballycarry, Whitehead and Carrickfergus area. This may then extend over time as he moves each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have contacted our local farming community, our local postal service and refuse collectors in the area also.

“Please help us bring him home safe. I also ask that no one comments ‘better off free’ as these comments will not help our situation in the fact he is a captive bred eagle. He will be in danger of not surviving on his own. Please respect that he is a family member and we are in deep panic at the loss of such.”

Meanwhile, the company has praised the ‘incredible help’ they have received so far from local photographers and members of the public in searching for Loki.