Plans for three holiday pods near Drumsurn have been approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

At a Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday, October 23, members approved the plans for the self-contained holiday pods, car parking and ancillary enhanced landscaping, on lands adjacent to the existing dwelling at 25 Peters Road.

A council officer said the site was located in the rural area, as defined in the Northern Area Plan, and sits approximately 2.75 kilometres south east of Drumsurn and 9 .5 kilometres northeast of Dungiven.

The officer said: “The agent identified a range of attractions within the wider vicinity of the application site which are are classed as tourism assets, defined in the Planning Policy Statement as features associated with the natural environment which are intrinsic interest to tourists.”

At Wednesday’s Planning Committee meeting, members approved plans for three holiday pods near Drumsurn. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

“The Roe Valley County Park was identified as a tourist amenity, which is approximately nine kilometres from the application.”

A spokesperson for the applicant said the site was located at the foot of the Benbradagh Mountain and aimed to “promote local tourism through the delivery of these three holiday pods”.

They added: “The site’s natural beauty is ideal for a glamping on the countryside, a popular and growing form of outdoor accommodation promoted by council.

“This glamping provision is situated between the historic towns at Limavady and Dungiven and connected by the River Roe, a famous trout and salmon river that attracts a large number of visitors each year.

“The business plan is designed to enhance tourism in this area and increase revenue for the council.”