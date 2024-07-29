Horse box coffee stand for Giant's Causeway submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council
and live on Freeview channel 276
The application was recently submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s planning portal and seeks permission for the stand at Innisfree car park, accessed by Causeway Road.
An accompanying Design and Access Statement said the car park acts as the beginning to some visitors’ journey through the Giant’s Causeway, and therefore “priority will be placed on ensuring that its design and placement of the concession stand is inoffensive and sympathetic to its surroundings”.
“The aim of the proposal is to create a space to serve beverages and food to visitors who wish to utilise this overflow car park,” the statement added. “And the car park leads to a path that will allow its users to promenade throughout the Giant’s Causeway. Along this path is a picnic area that can be used for dining and respite.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.