Plans for a horse box coffee stand near the Giant's Causeway have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

The application was recently submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s planning portal and seeks permission for the stand at Innisfree car park, accessed by Causeway Road.

An accompanying Design and Access Statement said the car park acts as the beginning to some visitors’ journey through the Giant’s Causeway, and therefore “priority will be placed on ensuring that its design and placement of the concession stand is inoffensive and sympathetic to its surroundings”.

