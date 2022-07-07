Housing needs test extended in Garvagh/Kilrea

Demand for social and affordable housing in the vicinity is currently being researched by the Housing Executive, and they are asking residents for their views. Two face-to-face housing information events were held last month when residents got advice on issues such as finance, grants, energy and homelessness prevention, and registered their interest in social housing in the area.

The drop-in events were held at Kilrea Sports Complex and Garvagh Community Building. Anyone who still wishes to register an interest in a home in the locality can call the Housing Executive on 028 9598 2502, email [email protected] or visit www.nihe.gov.uk.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Housing Executive Acting Rural and Regeneration Manager Tim Gilpin said: “We are inviting people in the Kilrea, Garvagh, Moneydig, Ballerin, and Glenullin areas to get in touch with us about their housing needs and to get advice on housing options. “We have already spoken to a number of residents at our drop-in events but we wanted to give those who were unable to attend more time to get in touch with us. With that in mind, we have extended our registration period until the end of July. If we find there is demand for new homes, we can then engage with a housing association to examine the potential for a new-build scheme in the area.

Professionals who gave advice to local residents at the Kilrea and Garvagh drop-in evenings included Mark Alexander, Causeway Area Manager, and Tim Gilpin, Rural and Regeneration Unit Manager, both from the Housing Executive, and Gary Mullan, Community Planning Officer, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

“Quite often, especially when we have very few social homes in an area, people don’t see the value of coming forward to put their name on the waiting list. But we use the local waiting list to determine housing need and to support housing associations in developing new homes, so it’s vitally important that people tell us there is a demand.”