As winter draws near and temperatures begin to drop, our feathered friends are facing some extra challenges to stay warm and well-fed.

With natural food sources becoming more difficult to find, they need a little extra help to make it through the cold months. Sean McMenemy, nature expert and founder of Ark Wildlife, shares his expert advice on which nutritious high-fat foods you can provide your avian companions with this winter.

Fat balls are a favourite winter treat

“Fat balls are a tasty treat for all kinds of birds, made from a mix of suet, cereals, seeds and other essential proteins or insects. Birds naturally convert any fruit, oily nuts, and insects they eat into fat, which serves as a vital source of energy and a reserve for when food is scarce. By providing fat balls, you’re giving your feathered friends a much-needed boost during the winter months, as birds rely on fat for energy to stay warm, fly and even sing!

Photo Credit - Sean McMenemy, Ark Wildlife

“These high-fat snacks are easy to pop into feeders or crumble on a bird table, making them a perfect option for birds seeking a quick energy fix – and for anyone who wants to lend a hand to the birds but are short on time. When choosing fat balls, it’s best to avoid the ones in plastic nets that come ready to hang – they might look convenient, but they can serious injury or even death to our feathered friends! Our fat balls come net-free to keep the birds safe and sound while they snack. We recommend hanging them in a mesh feeder or specialist fat ball feeder, ensuring a safe and hassle-free dining experience for your avian friends.

“When placing your feeder, choose a sheltered location to protect them from harsh weather and sneaky predators, then simply settle down with a warm cuppa and enjoy the spectacle as your garden comes alive with winter visitors!”

Suet is a winter superfood

“Unlike us humans, who might be more mindful of our fat intake, winter bird food needs to be as calorific as possible! Suet is a fantastic energy booster for birds. Made from animal fat, it’s full of good stuff – essential fatty acids and nutrients that help birds maintain their energy levels. Species such as tits, robins and wrens, especially love suet as they rely on the high-fat content to sustain them during the chilly days. You can easily offer suet in all sorts of ways, from blocks and pellets to tasty balls.”

Peanuts and peanut butter fuel the feathered

“As winter blankets the garden in frost, peanuts and bird-friendly peanut butter becomes an essential lifeline for our feathered friends! Peanuts are an excellent choice, rich in protein and fat, and should be offered in specialised peanut mesh feeders – just make sure you use peanuts made for birds, and skip the salted ones meant for humans!

“Peanut butter for birds is a delightful and nutritious option that is packed with fat and protein. This energy-rich treat is perfect for providing your feathered friends with the boost they need to thrive during the colder months. Top tip – once you’ve filled up your feeders, smear some peanut butter across the trunks of your trees for the woodpeckers and nuthatches to enjoy!”

Supercharged seed snacks

“Niger seeds may be small, but they’re mighty! Packed with essential fats and oils, these tiny seeds provide the energy birds need to brave the winter chill. Simply place them in one of our niger bird feeders, and you’ll likely see a flurry of finches and other small birds flocking to your garden for a winter feast.

“Sunflower seeds are a true favourite among garden birds, offering a rich source of unsaturated fats and protein. In particular, black sunflower seeds are super appealing to our winged companions because of their high oil content. If you want to make feeding even easier for your feathered friends, consider sunflower hearts. They don’t have shells, meaning birds can enjoy the nutritious goodness without wasting precious energy on shelling!”

For more expert advice from Sean, and to browse Ark Wildlife’s range of solutions for wildlife, visit www.arkwildlife.co.uk.