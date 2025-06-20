Magilligan Community Association recently celebrated the ten year anniversary of their allotments opening at the Oughtymoyle Avenue site.

Potting sheds, poly tunnels and community plots, along with new water features, highlight the significant community efforts that have transformed the once overgrown site.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Oliver McMullan acknowledged the hard work that has gone into this allotment project saying: “I was delighted to attend the celebration of ten years of the Magilligan Community Allotments.

“What an outstanding achievement for this once overgrown site to be transformed into a community space where produce grows against the stunning backdrop of Binevenagh Mountain. The community and plants couldn’t be happier!

“As a gardener myself, I know that this takes dedication, ‘green fingers’ and of course, a bit of luck. I take my hat off to the volunteers who so ably tend to these allotments and look forward to seeing how it grows over the next ten years.”

Currently there are over 20 volunteers who help manage three polytunnels, 50 apple trees, with produce being used by the local community.

Annie-Mary Mullan, one of the founding members commented: “It is great to celebrate ten years, and the dedication of the local volunteers, and to acknowledge the enjoyment the community receive from this special outdoor space.”

The Mayor also presented gifts on behalf of Community Association to the long term volunteers, without whose help and support, the project would not have been possible.

To find out more about Magilligan Community Association visit: www.facebook.com/magilligancommunity

1 . NEWS Eddie Mellon and Leona Ferris pictured at the 10th anniversary celebrations of Magilligan Community Association’s Community Allotments. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

2 . NEWS Celebrating the 10th anniversary of Magilligan Community Association’s Community Allotments. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

3 . NEWS Mayor, Cllr Oliver McMullan presents gifts on behalf of the Community Allotment members to Eddie Mellon and Annie Mary Mullan for their work and commitment to the scheme. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL