In pictures: Dedicated team of volunteers come together to help clean up Coalisland Canal

The event, organised by the Coalisland branch of the Inland Waterways Association of Ireland (IWAI), brought together people of all ages and abilities.
Armed with gloves, bags, litter pickers and determination, volunteers collected several bags of litter from the canal path and verges . A specialist team also took to the water, hauling out bulkier debris from the canal itself.
Among the finds were 22 tyres—including several large tractor tyres—as well as traffic cones, buckets, and even a vacuum cleaner!
Sam Walker, Secretary of IWAI Coalisland, said: “It’s heartening to see so many people come out, even in wet weather, to care for the Canal. It’s such a wonderful asset for the community and for local wildlife. That said, it’s disappointing that this kind of cleanup is even necessary. It’s hard to understand why anyone would treat such a beautiful place with such disregard,” he said.