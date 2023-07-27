Local primary schools have worked with Council’s Estates Team this summer to create wonderful floral hanging baskets for Coleraine’s town centre.

As part of Council’s biodiversity strategy, the young children have helped design and create these hanging displays with the aim of encouraging pollinators to the area while learning about biodiversity in the process.

It comes as Coleraine prepares to welcome judges from the Royal Horticultural Society this August, as part of Britain in Bloom 2023. Coleraine is a finalist in the Large Town category and will be up against other towns from across the UK.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “It’s fantastic that local primary schools have participated in this initiative, and we are all very impressed with the creativity and horticultural skills that they’ve shown.

“The hanging baskets, now on display in Coleraine town centre are a wonderful addition to the town and I’d encourage everyone to visit and have a look at the children’s excellent work for themselves.

“As we approach the judging date for Coleraine’s entry in Britain in Bloom this August, we’d like to thank the local school children for participating and of course Council’s Estate team for ensuring the town looks its best.”

Nine local primary schools participated in the initiative, with Council providing plants, soil, and baskets for each school - the children did all the hard work designing and planting up their baskets.

Coleraine’s floral displays also include a town centre living wall, baskets, wildflower areas and seasonal planting throughout the town, all providing a wonderful outlook for residents and visitors alike.

1 . Environment Killowen Primary School pupils putting the finishing touches to one of their hanging baskets - see the finished display in Coleraine’s town centre this summer. Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council