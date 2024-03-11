Information on St Patrick's Day bin collections in the Causeway Coast and Glens area
Bin collections will take place as normal on the St Patrick's Day bank holiday (Monday, March 18) in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area.
In a post on social media, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council wrote: “Householders/businesses are reminded to present their bin no later than 7am on the day of collection.
"All Household Recycling Centres will be closed on Monday, 18th March, reopening as normal on Tuesday, 19th March.”
Information on all bin collections and recycling centre openings can be found on Council website.