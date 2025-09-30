Infrastructure Minister announces £1.2 million funding for health and safety works on the Barmouth Moles

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced £1.2 million funding to Coleraine Harbour for essential repairs at the Barmouth Moles near Castlerock.

The Barmouth was constructed in the 1880s to maintain navigability on the River Bann so boats can come from the sea into the river.

The moles are the stone-and-concrete breakwaters that protect where the River Bann and the Atlantic Ocean meet.

Minister Kimmins said: “The current condition of the Barmouth Moles poses a health and safety risk which is why I am allocating £1.2 million in funding to ensure that this work is taken forward as a matter of priority.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced £1.2 million funding to Coleraine Harbour for essential health and safety works at the Barmouth Moles near Castlerock. CREDIT CHRIS HILL

"This significant investment will help protect the surrounding environment and reduce the risk of tidal flooding for these communities. This work is also important for the development of the local economy and the future of Coleraine Harbour.”

In June this year, the Harbour Commission warned of an “economic and ecological disaster” at the Barmouth if repairs weren’t carried out.

