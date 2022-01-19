Irish Society riverside plans

The application consists of a cafe/restaurant, an office unit and 34 apartments, writes Gillian Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter.

The site up to 15 years ago was home to the former ABC Laboratory Facility and research unit.

At present, the popular coffee and food outlet ‘Coffee at the dock’ has temporarily taken up residence at the site.

The application also outlines works consisting of amended access/bridge, vehicle parking, public pedestrian riverside path, bridge, and landscaping.