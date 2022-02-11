Islandmagee glamping pods proposal is turned down by Mid and East Antrim Council

The council’s Head of Planning Paul Duffy told the meeting that the development was proposed for the junction of Gobbins Road and Middle Road in the Ballystrudder area.

Mr Duffy reported that the application, which had been recommended for approval, was accompanied by five letters of support.

He noted that the local primary school had withdrawn its support.

He advised that the planned pods were “not for tourist accommodation but respite care”.

He added that as a “modest structure”, these could be “adequately integrated into the landscape with no significant visual impact”.

Mr Duffy went on to say that the application has received 15 letters of objection outlining road safety concerns due to lack of a footpath and lack of car parking as well as loss of wildlife habitat, “general disturbance and nuisance” and loss of privacy.

He pointed out that (DfI) Roads have been consulted and have raised no safety concern.

Islandmagee resident Tom Morton told the meeting that he represented 14 residents of Gobbins Road.

“Every resident I have spoken to is against the proposal. I have not spoken to any local resident in support of this proposal,” he said.

He claimed that the application “clearly intends to be a new tourist facility. Glamping pods are a feature specific to tourism.”

He suggested that the pods are “designed for overnight use”.

“It is concerning that the recommendation for approval is based on being a community facility. This is not backed up by any evidence.

“I suspect this is a Trojan horse to allow overnight space. Glamping pods are intrinsically a tourist facility,” he commented.

“If it is a care facility, it should be conditioned as such.”

Larne Lough DUP Alderman Paul Reid asked if this could be enforced by the council.

Mr Duffy said that the application describes it as a respite care facility for the disabled.

“It is not described as a tourist facility. Therefore the description does not allow for tourist use and condition reinforces that. If the council receives complaints that it is not used as originally intended, we would investigate that. If the applicant could not provide evidence, we could take a course of action.”

Larne Lough Alliance Councillor Robert Logan asked if it is part of a farm diversification scheme.

He was informed by the officer that it is a “stand alone project”.

Ald Reid proposed that the committee would not accept the recommendation.

He said that he had concerns that the local primary school had withdrawn its consent.

His proposal was seconded by Cllr Logan who reiterated that the primary school has withdrawn its support.

Ald Reid added: “It is not part of any farm diversity.”