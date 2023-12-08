Ballymoney Alliance Party Councillor, Lee Kane, has welcomed the decision to ban single use plastics at concessionary trading sites across the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

Ballymoney Alliance Party Councillor, Lee Kane, has welcomed the decision to ban single use plastics at concessionary trading sites across Causeway Coast and Glens. Credit Lee Kane

Cllr Kane’s proposal, seconded by SDLP councillor, Ashleen Schenning, was approved by Causeway Coast Council at its meeting on Tuesday (December 5). It will require all food traders operating under a concessionary trading licence at council sites to use only biodegradable or compostable containers, banning the provision of single use plastic items.

“For years we have been hearing about the issue of rubbish in beauty spots across the Borough, especially in parks, forests and at coastal areas,” Cllr Kane said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The amount of plastic pollution in our rivers and in the sea is having a devastating impact on wildlife. With the upcoming renewal of licences for council’s concessionary trading sites, now is a perfect time for us to take the necessary steps to reduce the amount of plastic we consume.”

Cllr Kane said that Council has taken into consideration the fact that traders may already have purchased or ordered items which don’t meet the specification of the new decision.

"Recognising that many traders will still have a stock of unused items, council agreed to a grace period of 12 months, meaning the condition will come into force from 1 April 2025.