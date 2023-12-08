Kane welcomes ban on single use plastics at council trading sites
Cllr Kane’s proposal, seconded by SDLP councillor, Ashleen Schenning, was approved by Causeway Coast Council at its meeting on Tuesday (December 5). It will require all food traders operating under a concessionary trading licence at council sites to use only biodegradable or compostable containers, banning the provision of single use plastic items.
“For years we have been hearing about the issue of rubbish in beauty spots across the Borough, especially in parks, forests and at coastal areas,” Cllr Kane said.
“The amount of plastic pollution in our rivers and in the sea is having a devastating impact on wildlife. With the upcoming renewal of licences for council’s concessionary trading sites, now is a perfect time for us to take the necessary steps to reduce the amount of plastic we consume.”
Cllr Kane said that Council has taken into consideration the fact that traders may already have purchased or ordered items which don’t meet the specification of the new decision.
"Recognising that many traders will still have a stock of unused items, council agreed to a grace period of 12 months, meaning the condition will come into force from 1 April 2025.
“It is right that we give time to adapt to the new conditions, but I would strongly encourage all traders to make the switch to fully biodegradable and compostable materials at the earliest opportunity,” Cllr Kane added.